Soldier Killed in Ceasefire Violation Along LoC

An Army jawan was today killed as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on the forward positions along the LoC in Naugam sector, killing the Indian soldier, an army official said.

He said troops guarding the LoC fired in retaliation to silence the Pakistani guns and an exchange of firing between the two sides was continuing when the last reports were received.

It was not immediately known of the Pakistani side suffered any retaliatory action, the official said.

This was the third major ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir during the past week.

On July 12, two soldiers - Lance Naik Ranjit Singh and Rifleman Satish Bhagat - were killed when they were targetted by Pakistani troops while manning forward posts in Keran sector of Kupwara district.

Another jawan was injured when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Kamalkote area of Uri sector in Baramulla district yesterday.

There were several ceasefire violations by the Pakistan army during the day. Civilian areas and Indian positions along the LOC were targetted by the Pakistani army which fired mortar shells in various sectors in the Rajouri and Poonch districts, prompting the Indian Army to retaliate.

India had yesterday told Pakistan that it reserves the right to retaliate appropriately against any incident of ceasefire violation along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.