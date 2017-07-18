Soldier Killed in Ceasefire Violation Along LoC
An Army jawan was today killed as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.
Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on the forward positions along the LoC in Naugam sector, killing the Indian soldier, an army official said.
He said troops guarding the LoC fired in retaliation to silence the Pakistani guns and an exchange of firing between the two sides was continuing when the last reports were received.
It was not immediately known of the Pakistani side suffered any retaliatory action, the official said.
This was the third major ceasefire violation by Pakistan in north Kashmir during the past week.
On July 12, two soldiers - Lance Naik Ranjit Singh and Rifleman Satish Bhagat - were killed when they were targetted by Pakistani troops while manning forward posts in Keran sector of Kupwara district.
Another jawan was injured when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Kamalkote area of Uri sector in Baramulla district yesterday.
There were several ceasefire violations by the Pakistan army during the day. Civilian areas and Indian positions along the LOC were targetted by the Pakistani army which fired mortar shells in various sectors in the Rajouri and Poonch districts, prompting the Indian Army to retaliate.
India had yesterday told Pakistan that it reserves the right to retaliate appropriately against any incident of ceasefire violation along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- BSP Supremo Mayawati Resigns From Rajya Sabha
- Chinese Media Rejects Pak Report
- Nine-Judge Bench To Decide If Privacy Is Fundamental Right
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- China Should 'Keep Calm' About India's Rise, Says Chinese Media
- Who Will Be NDA's Vice President Candidate? Decision Today
- Voting Ends: BJP Says Kovind Will Win Comfortably, Oppn Says Kumar Best Choice
- Congress Needs To Check 'Mental Balance', Says Shiv Sena For Nominating GopalKrishna Gandhi
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment