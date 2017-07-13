Skoda Rolls Out New Octavia at Starting Price of Rs 15.49 Lakh

Czech carmaker Skoda today launched an all-new version of its best selling sedan Octavia in India with price starting at Rs 15.49 lakh (all India ex- showroom).



The car will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options.



The petrol version comes with two engine options of 1.4 litre and 1.8 litre, priced between Rs 15.49-20.89 lakh.



The Octavia diesel is powered by a 2-litre engine and priced between Rs 16.9-22.89 lakh across four variants.



"The Octavia is the heart of Skoda brand. Globally, it has sold over six million units in total. In India, it has sold over 90,000 units since 2001 when the company entered the market with the model," Skoda Auto India Director Sales, Service and Marketing Ashutosh Dixit told reporters here.



He said the new car will help further boost the company's sales, which has witnessed 15 per cent growth in January-June.



Skoda Auto India sold 7,576 units during the first half of this year.



"We plan to grow our sales 30 per cent this year on the back of new products and further consolidate our position in the premium segment," Dixit said.



The new Octavia is equipped with features such as hands- free parking, iBuzz driver fatigue alert and eight safety airbags.



"While retaining its strong characteristics of space, all round comfort, safety and technology, the new Octavia will be a compelling proposition in its segment and will continue to drive Skoda's success in India," Dixit said.



The new Octavia will take on Toyota's Corolla Altis in the segment.