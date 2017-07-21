Shun Mindset of 'Lal Batti' Culture: PM Modi Tells BJP MPs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked party MPs to shun the mindset of "lal batti (red beacon) culture".
He made these remarks in a meeting with party MPs from western Uttar Pradesh at his residence, according to an official statement.
Modi routinely meets party MPs from different states during Parliament's sessions to discuss governance and political issues.
The Modi government had barred the use of beacon lights from May 1 on all vehicles, except emergency vehicles, saying they have no place in a democratic society.
It had projected the measure as an attempt to end "VVIP culture".
Modi also told the MPs to work among the masses and said the work his government has carried out among the poor and in villages has resulted in positive changes.
He said over 80% sugarcane farmers had received their pending payment and the 'Ujjwala' scheme, which provided free LPG connection to poor households, had benefited women.
The MPs should now meet them and spread awareness about nutrition, he said, according to the statement.
The MPs also praised the prime minister and said his government had ignited new hope among people.
Modi had on Thursday met MPs from the eastern Uttar Pradesh.
