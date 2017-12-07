Shirdi Saibaba Temple Receives Donations Worth Rs 5.52 Crore During 'Guru Poornima' Festival
The Saibaba temple in Maharashtra received donations worth Rs 5.52 crore during the recent three-day 'Guru Poornima' festival, an increase of Rs 1.40 crore as compared to last year, an official has said.
The devotees, from the country as well as abroad, donated Rs 2.94 crore cash in the donation boxes kept in the temple premises between July 7 and 10, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rubal Agrawal said yesterday.
Besides, the donation counters in the temple received Rs 1.40 crore cash for which receipt were issued.
In addition to this, the temple also received Rs 52.48 lakh through online donations, debit cards, cheques and demand drafts, the CEO said.
During the three-day festival which concluded on Monday, the devotees also donated 2.233 grams of gold items and eight kgs of silver ornaments, worth Rs 61.4 lakh.
Also, the devotees from places like Malaysia, USA, London, Japan, Dubai and Australia donated foreign currency worth Rs 9.30 lakh.
Agrawal said the total donation worth Rs 5.52 crore this year was nearly Rs 1.40 crore more than that received during the festival in 2016.
Over three lakh devotees from different parts of the country and abroad visited the Saibaba temple during the Guru Poornima festival, she rpt she said.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Two Jawans Killed After Pakistani Troops Ambush Patrol Party
- Shah, Modi Are Scared My Father, Me: Tejashwi
- Amarnath Attack: Hunt on For LeT Commander Abu Ismail
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Following India's Logic, Third Country's Army Could Enter Kashmir on Behalf of Pak, Says Chinese Media
- Hindus in Bengal Should Respond Like They Did in Gujarat, Says BJP MLA
- Amarnath Pilgrims Attack: God Gave Me Strength To Fight Terrorists, Says Bus Driver Salim Sheikh
- J&K: Seven Amarnath Pilgrims Killed By Militants, 19 Injured
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment