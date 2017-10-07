Shillong: 31-Year-Old Dies After Mob-Beating For Allegedly Raping Minor

A 31-year-old man, severely beaten up by a mob here for allegedly raping a minor, died in a hospital, police said today.

The man, who allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl and had taken her photographs on his smartphone, was locked in his room in a house where he was staying as a tenant before being fatally attacked by a mob on Saturday, they said.

He died at the Shillong civil hospital yesterday.

"We have arrested the house owner and father and brother of the minor for inciting the violent attack on the accused at Nongkseh locality in upper Shillong area," East Khasi Hills district SP Davis Marak said.

The violent attack on the man took place after her brother told his relatives that he had seen obscene photos and videos of the girl in the former’s smartphone, he said.

The SP said two policemen were also injured while they were trying to rescue the man from the mob.