The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
10 July 2017 Last Updated at 1:43 pm National

Shillong: 31-Year-Old Dies After Mob-Beating For Allegedly Raping Minor

Shillong
Shillong: 31-Year-Old Dies After Mob-Beating For Allegedly Raping Minor
Google Maps/Representational Image

A 31-year-old man, severely beaten up by a mob here for allegedly raping a minor, died in a hospital, police said today.

The man, who allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl and had taken her photographs on his smartphone, was locked in his room in a house where he was staying as a tenant before being fatally attacked by a mob on Saturday, they said.

He died at the Shillong civil hospital yesterday.

Advertisement opens in new window

"We have arrested the house owner and father and brother of the minor for inciting the violent attack on the accused at Nongkseh locality in upper Shillong area," East Khasi Hills district SP Davis Marak said.

The violent attack on the man took place after her brother told his relatives that he had seen obscene photos and videos of the girl in the former’s smartphone, he said.

The SP said two policemen were also injured while they were trying to rescue the man from the mob.

READ MORE IN:
Meghalaya Mobs - Violence Rape National
Next Story : SC Refuses to Entertain AAP Leader Ashish Khetan's Plea Against Death Threat from Right Wing Organisations
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters