Shastri, Sehwag Among Six to Be Scrutinized for India's Head Coach Gig
Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri will be front-runner, when he along with five other shortlisted applicants are interviewed by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the high-profile role of India's head coach post in Mumbai on Monday.
Besides Shastri, former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag, Craig McDermott, Lance Klusener, Rakesh Sharma, Lalchand Rajput, Phil Simmons, Tom Moody, Dodda Ganesh and Richard Pybus have all submitted their CVs for the post.
Out of these 10, six names are shortlisted for the interview tomorrow namely Sehwag, Pybus, Rajput, Shastri, Simmons and Moody, sources state.
Shastri had also applied for the job in 2016 but legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble was chosen over him by Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising legendary cricketers Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman
The head coach position has been vacant since Kumble's resignation following India's 180-run defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final at the Oval on June 18.
While announcing his resignation, Kumble informed that skipper Virat Kohli had reservations about his work 'style' and his extension as the head coach, which prompted him to resign.
The BCCI has already stated that Team India will get their new head coach before their tour to Sri Lanka beginning July 26. (ANI)
