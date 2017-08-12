Sharad Yadav Replaced Due To 'Anti-Party Activities', Says JD(U)

The Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) on Saturday said that senior party leader Sharad Yadav was replaced by Ram Chander Singh in the Rajya Sabha due to his anti-party activities.



Speaking to ANI, MP Vashistha Narayan Singh said, "This was important and was done due to Sharad Yadav's anti-party activities."



He further said that the members of Parliament, whether they belong to the Rajya Sabha or the Lok Sabha, showed their disappointment to the authorities regarding Sharad Yadav's three-day Jan Samvad Yatra, which started on August 10.



"We unanimously elected Ram Chandar as our leader in Rajya Sabha," Singh said, adding that it was an important step, because "a leader getting involved in anti-party activities is not good."



"The whole party agreed to Nitish Kumar's decision to dissociate itself from the grand alliance in Bihar," he added.



The party is going to have a committee meeting on August 19 that will take the final decision, Singh said.



Earlier today, Sharad Yadav claimed that he had sent fellow party leader Ali Anwar Ansari to attend a meeting of opposition parties convened by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, so that Bihar-like grand alliance is replicated countrywide.



Sharad Yadav kickstarted his three-day Jan Samvad Yatra on August 10. (ANI)