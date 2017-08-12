The Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) on Saturday said that senior party leader Sharad Yadav was replaced by Ram Chander Singh in the Rajya Sabha due to his anti-party activities.
Speaking to ANI, MP Vashistha Narayan Singh said, "This was important and was done due to Sharad Yadav's anti-party activities."
He further said that the members of Parliament, whether they belong to the Rajya Sabha or the Lok Sabha, showed their disappointment to the authorities regarding Sharad Yadav's three-day Jan Samvad Yatra, which started on August 10.
"We unanimously elected Ram Chandar as our leader in Rajya Sabha," Singh said, adding that it was an important step, because "a leader getting involved in anti-party activities is not good."
"The whole party agreed to Nitish Kumar's decision to dissociate itself from the grand alliance in Bihar," he added.
The party is going to have a committee meeting on August 19 that will take the final decision, Singh said.
Earlier today, Sharad Yadav claimed that he had sent fellow party leader Ali Anwar Ansari to attend a meeting of opposition parties convened by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, so that Bihar-like grand alliance is replicated countrywide.
Sharad Yadav kickstarted his three-day Jan Samvad Yatra on August 10. (ANI)
Sharad Yadav Replaced Due To 'Anti-Party Activities', Says JD(U)
The Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) on Saturday said that senior party leader Sharad Yadav was replaced by Ram Chander Singh in the Rajya Sabha due to his anti-party activities.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 'Encephalitis Is A Challenge': UP CM Breaks Silence
- On August 10, Hospital Was Warned Of Oxygen Shortage
- JD(U) Removes Sharad Yadav As Its Rajya Sabha Leader
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Sharad Yadav Free to Make His Own Decision, Says Nitish On JD(U)-BJP Alliance Row
- Compulsory Singing Of Vande Mataram 'Unconstitutional', BJP Spreading Hindutva, Says Owaisi
- Dokhlam Stand-Off: All Countries, Including Bhutan, Are With India, Sushma Swaraj Tells Rajya Sabha
- Naidu Is 'Now All India's Dearest Umpire': Derek O'Brien Joins The Acronym Game
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment