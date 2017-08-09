Separatist Leader Shabir Shah Sent to 14-Day Judicial Remand in Money Laundering Case

Separatist Shabir Shah, who was arrested on charges of money laundering, was sent to 14 days judicial remand on Wednesday.



"The remand time of 14 days got concluded so we had requested for a custodial remand of another 14 days, which the court has granted. We also have a lot of electronic evidences and telephonic information and call records. Basically we have been confronting him with the information we have. Rest cannot be disclosed more," ED lawyer, Rajeev Awasthi told ANI.



Earlier on Sunday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Shah's wife in the ongoing money laundering case.



This comes after Delhi court on Sunday sent Aslam Wani, close aide of Separatist leader Shabir Shah from Srinagar, to an Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand till August 14.



The ED, earlier arrested Aslam Wani in connection with terror funding case.



Earlier on July 24, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested seven separatists over money laundering charges, for funding terror in the Kashmir Valley.



On July 25, Shah was arrested from his residence, where he was under house detention for a very long time, in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.



On July 26, Shah was produced in the Patiala House Court, following which he was sent to seven-day ED custody.



All seven separatist leaders - Altaf Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Mehraj Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Naeem Khan and Bitta Karate - were sent to 10-day NIA custody.



The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.



The NIA visited Srinagar in May to probe the alleged funding by Pakistan for illegal activities in Kashmir, and questioned several Separatist leaders on the issue of raising, collecting and transferring funds via the Hawala route and other channels to fund terror activities in Kashmir.(ANI)