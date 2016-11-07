The Newswire
17 July 2017 Last Updated at 10:28 am Society

Selfies At Tourist Hot-Spots And Water Bodies Banned At Jabalpur

Jabalpur
Selfies At Tourist Hot-Spots And Water Bodies Banned At Jabalpur
If you are planning to visit tourists hot-spots and water bodies in Jabalpur district this Monsoon, you won't be able to click selfies, as the authorities have banned it.

The decision has been taken to prevent accidents which usually happen in the Monsoon, an official said.

District Collector Mahesh Chandra Chowdhary issued the order last week using the powers vested to the collector under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

As per the order, there are different water bodies including Pariyat and Khandari dams and rivers -Narmada, Hiran, Pariyat and ponds at Adhartal, Hanumantal, Supatal, Gokulpur and Sangram Sagar lake in the district.

The tourists including school and college students frequently visit these places during the Monsoon, it said.

There is growing possibility of accidents, particularly while clicking of selfies with cell-phones, as the water level in all these water bodies is on the rise during the Monsoon, reads the order.

Hence, there would be ban on taking selfies at such places in order to ensure the public safety. Any violation of the order will invite action against the offenders under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, it stated.

