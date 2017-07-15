The Newswire
J&K: Security Forces Kill Two Terrorists In Tral Encounter, Operation Underway
Representative Image/PTI
Two terrorist have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Satora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Tral.
The operation is underway.
Yesterday, a terrorist was arrested in the Sambal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.
The terrorist, identified as Shahbaz Mir, was arrested during an ambush laid by the Special Operation Group (SOG) Sumbal and 13 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) Army at Markundal in Pushwari.
A pistol, pistol rounds, four grenades and one knife were also recovered from the terrorist.
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Is Bihar's 'Mahagathbandan' On Verge Of Split?
- Can This Graft Taint Cast A Shadow on Tejashwi's Political Career?
- $621.5 Bln Bill On Defence Cooperation With India Passed By US House
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Kerala Actress Assault: Kamal Haasan Names Victim, Says Don't Refer To Her As 'A Female'
- Myanmar Unlikely to Support India on Border Dispute with China: Chinese Media
- BJP Leader Rupa Ganguly Dares Women To Survive in Bengal for 15 Days Without Getting Raped
- Aggressive China Did Not Anticipate Strong Indian Response In Doklam, Says EU Vice-President
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment