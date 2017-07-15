The Newswire
15 July 2017

J&K: Security Forces Kill Two Terrorists In Tral Encounter, Operation Underway

Representative Image/PTI

Two terrorist have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Satora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Tral.

The operation is underway.

Yesterday, a terrorist was arrested in the Sambal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

The terrorist, identified as Shahbaz Mir, was arrested during an ambush laid by the Special Operation Group (SOG) Sumbal and 13 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) Army at Markundal in Pushwari.

A pistol, pistol rounds, four grenades and one knife were also recovered from the terrorist. 

J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Kashmiriat Terrorism Encounters
