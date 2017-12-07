Violence In Rajasthan Over Gangster's Encounter, Section 144 Imposed In Four Districts
At least 16 people have been injured in a protest called by Rajput community demanding Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry in the encounter of gangster Anand Pal Singh.
Section 144 has been imposed and internet services has been suspended till tonight in Nagaur, Churu, Sikar and Bikaner district.
Even after strict police protection, scores of people belonging fro the Rajput community joined the protest and even blocked the railways line of the region till the evening.
The people of Rajput community gave the ultimatum of two hours to the administration to approve a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the matter, after failing to do so people interrupted the railway lines.
The leaders of the Rajput Community have announced that they will not move from the track till the time government doesn't order to initiate the CBI probe.
The Police has cordoned off all the major roads linking Nagaur.
Pal was killed in an exchange of fire with the police, earlier in the month of June.
After the incident, his family refused to accept his body, demanding a CBI probe into his killing.
Total of 37 cases were registered against Pal between 1992 and 2017, six of these for murder including that of his once best friend Godara.
Anand Pal was arrested for murder by the Rajasthan Anti Terrorism Squad from a farmhouse in Jaipur in 2012.
(ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- RBI Still Counting Demonetised Currency: Urjit Patel
- Shah, Modi Are Scared Of My Father, Me: Tejashwi
- Section 144 Imposed In Four Districts Of Rajasthan
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Myanmar Unlikely to Support India on Border Dispute with China: Chinese Media
- CBI Recovers Rs 3.5 Crore Cash, 5 Kg Gold From Income Tax Official's Residence
- Gorkhaland Demand Is 'Well-Deserved', Says Subramanian Swamy
- Kerala: Dileep Developed Grudge Against Actress for Revealing His Private Life to His Former Wife
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment