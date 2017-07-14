SC Raps Srinivasan, Shah, Says No Disqualified Member Can Attend BCCI Meet
he Supreme Court today rapped former BCCI chief N Srinivasan and ex-secretary Niranjan Shah for attending a recent Special General Meeting (SGM) of the cricket body saying no disqualified member can attend such a meeting.
A bench of Justices Dipak Misra, A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud issued notices to both Srinivasan and Shah and listed the matter for deciding the issue on July 24.
Committee of Administrators (CoA) headed by former CAG Vinod Rai, in its fourth status report, annexed a CD of the recent SGM and said that both Srinivasan and Shah were disquailfied from holding any post by virtue of the apex court order and they cannot attend the SGM as a nomineee of the state cricket associations.
The bench said it will decide the matter on the next date of the hearing and sought the replies from Srinivasan and Shah on the objections raised by CoA in their report.
The apex court also accepted the unconditional and unequivocal apology tendered by another former BCCI chief Anurag Thakur after he appeared in person.
The bench dropped the contempt proceedings against Thakur.
The court also relieved noted historian Ramchandra Guha and banker Vikram Limaye from the CoA after they tendered their resignation expressing inability to continue as administrators in the BCCI.
