SC Dismisses Petition Seeking Minimum Qualification for Legislators, Says It's for Parliament to Decide
The Supreme Court today dismissed a plea seeking a direction to fix minimum qualifications for legislators, saying it was for Parliament to decide.
"You are seeking an order that there should be qualifications for MPs and MLAs. That is for Parliament to decide. We cannot decide it," a bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud said.
The apex court was hearing a petition seeking its direction for "prescribing desirable qualifications for MPs and MLAs" so only properly qualified people became lawmakers.
Besides this, the petition also referred to a provision of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 which deals with corrupt practices, and sought a direction that the candidates and others associated with them, like their agents, also be prosecuted under the electoral law.
The bench observed that a candidate can be held liable for the offence of corrupt practice under the Representation of the People Act whereas others, like their agents, can be prosecuted under the IPC.
"A person who contests election can be held liable for offence of corrupt practices under the Representation of the People Act. Others will be charged under the IPC and not the Representation of the People Act," the bench clarified.
"You want the Supreme Court to define the meaning of section 123 of the Representation of the People Act dealing with corrupt practices? It is defined for the past over 50 years," the court told petitioner K C Agrawal.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- India-China Soldiers Stand Face-To-Face
- Venkaiah Naidu Resigns As Union Minister
- J&K: Army Officer Shot Dead By Jawan
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- China Should 'Keep Calm' About India's Rise, Says Chinese Media
- Who Will Be NDA's Vice President Candidate? Decision Today
- Voting Ends: BJP Says Kovind Will Win Comfortably, Oppn Says Kumar Best Choice
- Congress Needs To Check 'Mental Balance', Says Shiv Sena For Nominating GopalKrishna Gandhi
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment