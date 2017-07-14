The Newswire
SC Asks Centre to Apprise it on Issue of NRI Voting in Polls

New Delhi
Photograph by Jitender Gupta

The Supreme Court today asked the Centre to apprise it within a week as to whether it is going to amend the election law or rules for enabling non-resident Indians (NRIs) to vote in polls here.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud considered the statement that the Centre and the Election Commission have agreed to the proposal in principle and the only issue is the ways to effect it.

The court also noted the submission that the NRIs can be allowed to vote through postal ballot by either changing the Representation of the People Act, 1950 or by amending the rules made under the RP Act.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions, including one filed by one Nagender Chindam and another by Shamseer V P, on various issues including NRIs should be allowed to vote through postal ballot.

