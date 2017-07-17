Save Us From 'Monkey Menace' on Campus, Doctors at AIIMS Write to PM Modi
The doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS) have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to "save" them and the students at the premier medical institute from the "menace" of monkey and stray dogs on the campus.
The doctors and students were facing problems due to the animals on the AIIMS campus, stated a letter written to the prime minister by the office-bearers of the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA).
Even the patients were being troubled by the monkeys, which often snatched food from them, added the letter signed by RDA president Dr Vijay Gurjar and general secretary Dr Harjeet Singh.
The letter further said there was a "continuous threat" of being bitten by the monkeys and stray dogs, as a result of which academics as well as the "psychological status" of the doctors and students were being affected.
"The AIIMS administration and we are feeling helpless and that is why we have written to you as a last hope," it added.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- India-China Soldiers Stand Face-To-Face
- Venkaiah Naidu Resigns As Union Minister
- J&K: Army Officer Shot Dead By Jawan
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- China Should 'Keep Calm' About India's Rise, Says Chinese Media
- Who Will Be NDA's Vice President Candidate? Decision Today
- Voting Ends: BJP Says Kovind Will Win Comfortably, Oppn Says Kumar Best Choice
- Congress Needs To Check 'Mental Balance', Says Shiv Sena For Nominating GopalKrishna Gandhi
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment