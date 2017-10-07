The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
10 July 2017 Last Updated at 7:05 pm National

Saradha Scam: CBI Questions Actress-Turned-TMC-MP Satabdi Roy in Kolkata

New Delhi
Saradha Scam: CBI Questions Actress-Turned-TMC-MP Satabdi Roy in Kolkata
File photo

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Satabdi Roy was today quizzed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Saradha ponzi scheme case.

Roy, a Bengali actor and a Member of Parliament from Birbhum in West Bengal, was questioned at the CBI office in Kolkata, sources in the central probe agency said.

She was a brand ambassador of the Saradha Group and it was suspected that she had taken money from the ponzi scheme company to promote it, they added.

Advertisement opens in new window

The agency had registered the case on June 4, 2014, in accordance with a Supreme Court order dated May 9, 2014, against then chairman and managing director of Saradha Group, Sudipta Sen, and others under penal provisions pertaining to criminal conspiracy, cheating and other offences.

It was alleged that the accused persons had collected huge sums from investors under various schemes by fraudulently promising high returns, but failed to pay the amount to them.

READ MORE IN:
Mamata Banerjee Kolkata West Bengal MLM - Multi Level Marketing & Ponzi Schemes Scams/Frauds/Rackets National
Next Story : It's My Job to Be Informed on Critical Issues: Rahul Gandhi on Meeting Chinese Envoy
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters