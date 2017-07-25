Salahuddin Claiming Hizbul Can Target Anywhere in India: Govt

Terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin is reported to have made claims that his outfit has the ability to hit targets anywhere in India at any time, Lok Sabha was informed today.

"Syed Salahuddin, supreme commander of the terrorist group - Hizbul Mujahideen, is reported to have made such a claim in the media," Minister of state for home Hansraj Ahir said in a written reply.

Advertisement opens in new window

Ahir said the militant group has been getting logistic support, including arms and ammunition, from Pakistan.

"As per available information, some of the weapons and other items recovered from the encounter sites have the markings of the foreign countries," he said.

Last months, Salahuddin was designated as a "global terrorist" by the United States.

Replying to another question, Ahir said in 2017 (up to July 16), 104 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir as a result of coordinated action between the security agencies.