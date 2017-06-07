Russia 'Could Have' Interfered With US Vote, Says Trump
US President Donald Trump today conceded that Russia may have interfered in the 2016 election that brought him to power but said other countries may also have been involved.
"I've said it very simply. I think it could very well have been Russia. I think it could well have been other countries. I won't be specific. But I think a lot of people interfere," Trump said during a visit to Warsaw.
"Nobody really knows. Nobody really knows for sure," he said, challenging US intelligence agencies which suspect Russian President Vladimir Putin orchestrated a sweeping campaign to tilt the November vote in Trump's favour.
"I remember when I was sitting back listening about Iraq. Weapons of mass destruction. How everybody was 100 percent sure that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. Guess what -- that led to one big mess," Trump said of intelligence claims that prompted the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.
He also lashed out at his predecessor Barack Obama over the vote meddling allegations, saying: "My big question is why did Obama do nothing about it from August until November? It wasn't because he choked."
Trump's comments came on the eve of a G20 summit in Germany where he is due to meet Putin.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Atmosphere Not Right For Xi-Modi Meet: China
- Russia 'Could Have' Interfered With US Vote, Says Trump
- Bengal Communal Violence: 1 Person Dies In Hospital
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Four Students Allegedly Rape Classmate At Birthday Party, Make Video Clip
- Army Jawan Moves High Court Alleging Poor Quality Food Served to Them
- BJP Govt in a Mood to Crush Dissent, Says Ex-IPS Officer After Being Arrested For Allegedly Planning To Hold Protest Against Yogi Adityanath
- Myanmar: Rohingya Muslim Stoned To Death By Buddhist Mob
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment