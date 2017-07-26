The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
26 July 2017 Last Updated at 9:36 am Business

Rupee Weakens By 5 Paise On Strong Dollar Demand

Mumbai
Rupee Weakens By 5 Paise On Strong Dollar Demand
File-AP Photo/ Rajesh Kumar Singh

The rupee fell by 5 paise to 64.43 against the US dollar in early trade today due to increased demand for the American currency from importers.

Forex dealers said dollar strengthening against other currencies overseas as investors awaited a statement from the US central bank weighed on the rupee sentiment.

Domestic stock markets opening higher limited the losses, they added.

Advertisement opens in new window

The rupee had ended lower by 4 paise at 64.38 per dollar yesterday at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 49.58 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 32,277.85 in early trade.

READ MORE IN:
rupee Foreign Exchange Foreign Exchange Market Business
Next Story : Crackdown On Separatist Leaders Continue, ED Arrests Shabir Shah
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters