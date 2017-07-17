Rupee Up 3 Paise at 64.32 on Sustained Dollar-Selling
The rupee firmed up by three paise to 64.32 against the dollar on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks amid higher inflows of foreign funds.
Forex dealers said besides sustained selling of the greenback by banks and exporters, the dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas as two more Republican senators rejected the bill to repeal Obamacare, backed up the rupee at Inter-bank Foreign Exchange.
Yesterday, the local currency staged a strong recovery by gaining 10 paise to close at 64.35 on fresh one-month high on bouts of dollar unwinding by exporters.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 299.24 points, or 0.93 per cent, at 31,775.54 in opening trade.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- India-China Soldiers Stand Face-To-Face
- Venkaiah Naidu Resigns As Union Minister
- J&K: Army Officer Shot Dead By Jawan
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- China Should 'Keep Calm' About India's Rise, Says Chinese Media
- Who Will Be NDA's Vice President Candidate? Decision Today
- Voting Ends: BJP Says Kovind Will Win Comfortably, Oppn Says Kumar Best Choice
- Congress Needs To Check 'Mental Balance', Says Shiv Sena For Nominating GopalKrishna Gandhi
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment