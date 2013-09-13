The Newswire
25 July 2017

Rupee Softens 5 Paise Against Dollar in the Morning Trade

Mumbai
File-AP Photo/ Rajesh Kumar Singh

The rupee weakened by 5 paise to trade at 64.39 against the US dollar in opening session at the Interbank Foreign Exchange today.

Fresh demand for the US currency from banks and importers weighed on the rupee sentiment, dealers said.

Domestic equity markets opening with strong gains, however, helped the rupee cap losses, they added.

The rupee had shed 2 paise to end at 64.34 against the US currency yesterday.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex hit a new high of 32,374.30 by rising by 128.43 points. The NSE Nifty breached the historical 10,000 mark in opening trade.

