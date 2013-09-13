The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
20 July 2017 Last Updated at 9:51 am Business

Rupee Slips 7 Paise to 64.35 Against Dollar

Mumbai
Rupee Slips 7 Paise to 64.35 Against Dollar
File-AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh

The rupee weakened 7 paise to 64.35 against the dollar today, hurt by fresh demand for the American currency from importers.

The dollar rose to a position of strength overseas, which pushed down the rupee. But what pulled back the slide was continuous foreign capital inflows and a higher opening in the domestic stock market.

The rupee had gained 5 paise to settle at a nearly six- week high of 64.28 yesterday on steady selling of the American currency by banks and exporters.

The benchmark Sensex rose by 101.77 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 32,057.12 in early session today.

READ MORE IN:
rupee Foreign Exchange Market Foreign Exchange Business
Next Story : Kamal Haasan Vs TN Govt: Actor Says He Has Become An Amateur Politician, Asks Public to Digitally Register Graft Cases
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters