The rupee fell by 11 paise to 64.22 against the US dollar at the Interbank Foreign Exchange today on month-end dollar demand from importers and banks.
Dealers said early losses in domestic equity markets also weighed on the rupee.
Yesterday, the rupee had staged an incredible comeback after its three—session listless trade and gained 26 paise to end at fresh two-and-a-half month high of 64.11 a dollar.
The dollar weakened globally after the US Federal Reserve indicated that it would maintain a slow pace of monetary tightening.
The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 189.67 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 32,193.63 in early trade today.
The Newswire
Rupee Slides 11 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade
Mumbai
File-AP Photo/ Rajesh Kumar Singh
The rupee fell by 11 paise to 64.22 against the US dollar at the Interbank Foreign Exchange today on month-end dollar demand from importers and banks.
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Nawaz Sharif Quits As Pakistan PM
- Nitish Kumar Wins Bihar Floor Test
- 10-Year-Old Rape Survivor's Abortion Plea Rejected By SC
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Sasikala Jail Bribery Case: D. Roopa Served Legal Notice By Transferred Karnataka DGP Demanding Apology
- Pervez Musharraf Says He 'Mulled The Use Of Nuclear Weapons Against India' in 2001
- ED Registers Money Laundering Case Against Lalu Prasad, Family
- Tejashwi Ek Bahana Tha, Nitish ko BJP ki Godd Mein Jana Tha: RJD
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment