Rupee Slides 11 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade

The rupee fell by 11 paise to 64.22 against the US dollar at the Interbank Foreign Exchange today on month-end dollar demand from importers and banks.



Dealers said early losses in domestic equity markets also weighed on the rupee.



Yesterday, the rupee had staged an incredible comeback after its three—session listless trade and gained 26 paise to end at fresh two-and-a-half month high of 64.11 a dollar.



The dollar weakened globally after the US Federal Reserve indicated that it would maintain a slow pace of monetary tightening.



The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 189.67 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 32,193.63 in early trade today.