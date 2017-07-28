The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
28 July 2017 Last Updated at 9:39 am Business

Rupee Slides 11 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade

Mumbai
Rupee Slides 11 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade
File-AP Photo/ Rajesh Kumar Singh
Rupee Slides 11 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

The rupee fell by 11 paise to 64.22 against the US dollar at the Interbank Foreign Exchange today on month-end dollar demand from importers and banks.

Dealers said early losses in domestic equity markets also weighed on the rupee.

Yesterday, the rupee had staged an incredible comeback after its three—session listless trade and gained 26 paise to end at fresh two-and-a-half month high of 64.11 a dollar.

The dollar weakened globally after the US Federal Reserve indicated that it would maintain a slow pace of monetary tightening.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 189.67 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 32,193.63 in early trade today.

1 2 3 4 5 4 /5 - (8 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
rupee Currency Foreign Exchange Business
Next Story : Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Stay On 'Indu Sarkar', Film To Be Released Tomorrow
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters