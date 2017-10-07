The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
10 July 2017 Last Updated at 10:02 am Business

Rupee Moves Up 8 Paise Against Dollar to 64.52

Mumbai
Rupee Moves Up 8 Paise Against Dollar to 64.52
File-AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh

The rupee today strengthened by 8 paise to 64.52 against the dollar on fresh selling of the US currency by banks and exporters.

The stock market zooming to record highs in early trade cleared the way for the rupee's upmove, traders said. But the dollar made headway overseas after US jobs data, which came as a dampener for the rupee.

On Friday, the domestic unit rebounded 18 paise to end at a fresh one-week high of 64.60 per dollar.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex surged 234.83 points, or 0.74 per cent, to hit an all-time high of 31,595.46.

READ MORE IN:
rupee Currency Foreign Exchange Business
Next Story : Japan Floods Death Toll Rises to 20
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters