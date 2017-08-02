The Newswire
02 August 2017 Last Updated at 10:30 am Business

Rupee Loses 5 Paise Against Dollar to 64.12

Mumbai
File-AP Photo/ Rajesh Kumar Singh
 The rupee today edged down by 5 paise to 64.12 against the dollar today as the latter found buying traction among importers ahead of RBI policy decision.

The two-day monetary policy meeting concludes today.

Fresh demand of the US currency from importers, traders said, weighed, but domestic equities soaring to new highs and the dollar's weakness against other currencies overseas arrested the rupee's fall.

Yesterday, the rupee had racked up strong gains to end at a fresh two-and-a-half month high of 64.07 against the US currency, appreciating by 12 paise on heavy dollar selling amid expectations of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex climbed 111.31 points, or 0.34 per cent, to a new record 32,686.48 and the Nifty scaled a new high of 10,137.85 in opening trade.

or just type initial letters