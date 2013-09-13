The Newswire
17 July 2017 Last Updated at 9:35 am Business

Rupee Goes Up 11 Paise to 64.34 Against US Dollar

Mumbai
File-AP Photo/ Rajesh Kumar Singh

The rupee strengthened 11 paise to trade at 64.34 against the US dollar in the morning session today riding on higher foreign funds inflows.

The domestic currency received a boost from fresh selling of the American unit by exporters and banks amid a better opening in domestic equities.

However, a strong dollar overseas squeezed the rupee's gains, traders added.

On Friday, the rupee had ended flat at 64.45 against the US currency in an otherwise quiet and range-bound trade amid weaker dollar sentiment overseas.

The benchmark Sensex rose 73.69 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 32,094.44 points in early trade today.

