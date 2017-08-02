The Newswire
02 August 2017

RSS Leader Indresh Kumar Says Cow Meat Is Poison, Its Dung Can Be Used For Making Bunkers

Chandigarh
Representatve Image/PTI
RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Wednesday termed cow meat as poison and claimed that its urine can treat diseases like cancer and dung can be used for making bunkers.

He described cow as "mother of humanity" and said it offers many benefits by producing milk and dung and these have several uses.

"90 per cent of the world's population depends on cow milk and that is why it is called mother of humanity. Cow keeps poisonous things to itself and gives milk and gobar (cow dung)," he claimed.

"Dung can also be used for making bunkers. It is also used as cement by common man for making houses. Its urine has medicinal properties which treat diseases like cancer," Kumar claimed.

He claimed that cow meat was poison and killing of cows was not allowed in any religion.

"If somebody says he will eat poison (cow meat) then we can pray for him that better sense prevails," he said.

Asked whether he was suggesting that cow meat should not be eaten, he said, "Tobacco is also called poison and this warning is written on packets. We are not forcing anybody. We are just telling the truth. Therefore, telling the truth is not prohibiting anybody."

Asked about export of beef from the country, Kumar said it has dropped significantly.

"As far as beef export is concerned, you (media) can take government figures which says beef export has reduced," the RSS leader said.

The RSS leader was here to attend an event organised by the Forum for Awareness of National Security here.

Mohd Faiz Khan, National Convener of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, was also present on this occasion. He had started 'Gau Seva Sadbhavana padayatra' from Leh to Kanyakumari in June to generate awareness about cow protection, cow rearing, medicinal qualities of milk, ghee etc.

