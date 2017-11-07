Renowned Cartoonist Mangesh Tendulkar Dies At 83
Renowned cartoonist Mangesh Tendulkar passed away after illness, last night in Pune. He was 83-years-old.
Tendulkar, who had been suffering from bladder cancer for the last three years, was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on July 9 after he complained of pain and discomfort.
Brother of late playwright Vijay Tendulkar, he shot to fame with his cartoons depicting violations of traffic norms displayed at various signals across Pune.
He was awarded with 'Rashtriya Padak' in 1980, 'Marathi Natya Parishad' in 1993 and more.
On his website, describing him as a cartoonist, Tendulkar said, "This question has entertained me for a long long time. Sometimes with up-side-down view, sometimes distorting normal things beyond recognition, sometimes fighting unnecessary battles, sometimes hyper-sensitive, sometimes very emotional, sometimes when things are beyond control, taking the refuge of the art and sometimes taking liberty of expressions higher than Statue of Liberty- Impossible to catch in words but captured in cartoons....."
He is survived by wife, son and daughter. (ANI)
