Rape Convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Sentencing: Curfew Relaxed In Sirsa For 12 Hours

Authorities in Sirsa today relaxed the curfew from 7 AM to 7 PM in after the sentencing of Dera Sach Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in two rape cases.

The decision was taken after no violent incident was reported in the area. This is the second time since Sunday the curfew has been relaxed, officials said.

Sirsa town is home to the sprawling Dera headquarters where the sect's followers had gathered in large numbers ahead of Ram Rahim's conviction.

"Authorities should lift the curfew permanently in the area as the law and order situation is under control," Bobby Soni, a localite, said.

"During the relaxation of curfew people can buy their household items. Also, schools colleges and other educations institutions will also remain open during the period," Special Commissioner (Civil), V Umashankar said.

Inspector General (Hisar range) A S Dhillon yesterday said there has been no report of violence by Dera followers in the district.

A special CBI court yesterday sentenced Ram Rahim to 20 years in prison after his conviction in two rape cases.

CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh pronounced two sentences of 10 years rigorous imprisonment in each of the two cases that date back to 2002, said defence lawyer S K Garg Narwana.

He said both sentences will run consecutively for a total of 20 years in jail for the flamboyant guru who has millions of followers and counts politicians as well as celebrities as his friends.

The conviction of the Dera head triggered arson and violence across Haryana that claimed 36 lives and injured over 250 people. In Sirsa, four people died and 58 were injured.