Police Dept Issues 'Wanted' Facebook Post, Absconding Rape Accused Comments On It
A 28-year-old man, wanted in connection with a rape and kidnapping case in the US, taunted the police by commenting on their Facebook post that included his own description and mugshot.
The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina posted suspect Derek Helms' mugshot and description on Facebook on Tuesday hoping that someone would recognise him and tip them off to his location, the Fox News reported.
Helms, on the run in connection with the rape and kidnapping case, commented on the post, insisting that he is innocent.
After a colleague commented that he was a "great guy," Helms responded to thank the man.
"Thanks bud really appreciate it enjoyed working with y'all guys as well. Truth coming out before long vindictive and spitfullness and some croked cops (sic)," Helms wrote.
The Sheriff's Office replied: "you need to turn yourself in."
Other people who commented on the post were in disbelief over the reply.
"Did that just happen?," one person wrote.
Helms, of Stanly County in North Carolina, has accused law enforcement agencies of corruption in two counties.
He has even sent out messages about places he has visited, recently thanking his hosts in Oakboro for their hospitality at a fireworks show.
Investigators said that Helms was involved in a "complex case" of alleged domestic violence.
