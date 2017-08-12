Rajya Sabha TV CEO Gurdeep Sappal Resigns

Rajya Sabha TV CEO Gurdeep Singh Sappal has resigned and Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati has been given the additional charge of the post.



"Today, as I stand relieved from the posts of CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Rajya Sabha Television, I thank Venkaiah Naidu, the Vice President of India, for accepting my request of relieving me from the responsibility," Sappal said in a Facebook post.

Prasar Bharati Chairman A Surya Prakash tweeted, "Change is in the air in Rajya Sabha TV. Very best to @shashidigital in added responsibility!"



Rajya Sabha TV is owned and operated by the upper house of Parliament.

Gurdeep, who was the CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Rajya Sabha TV, the public broadcaster owned and operated by the Rajya Sabha, has also served as an Officer on Special Duty to former Vice President Hamid Ansari, who appointed him for assistance with political and parliamentary work.

Three years after the inception of the Rajya Sabha TV in 2008, Gurdeep resumed office of the CEO in 2011. Prior to this, he worked as an aide to Suresh Pachauri, Minister of State for Personnel and Parliamentary Affairs from 2004 - 2007, under the UPA government.

Thereafter, he was the associated with the election of the President of India and Vice President of India in 2007. He was the main coordinator for the election campaign of former VP Hamid Ansari.

Sappal has also served as a Senior Research Fellow in Council for Scientific and Technology Research (CSIR), where he worked on Information Systems for Mlti Sectoral Rural Development.

He also worked for inconclusive Ph.D. in Information Systems at IIT, Delhi.

Thereafter, Saappal has been associated with several research projects in rural technology development, District Primary Education Programme, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and child labour.

Earlier in June, Shashi Shekar Vempati was appointed as the CEO of Prasar Bharati on the recommendation of the three-member committee headed by the Vice-President and consisting of Chairman, Press Council of India and the President's nominee, that is, Secretary, Information and Broadcasting for a period of five years from the date of assumption of office.

