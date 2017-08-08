The Newswire
08 August 2017 National

Rajya Sabha: No Country In The World Has Differently Sized Notes, Says Sharad Yadav

New Delhi
JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, who has been reportedly uneasy since his party aligned with the BJP to form a government in Bihar, today sided with the opposition parties in an attempt to corner the government over the alleged printing of new 500 rupee notes in different sizes.

Yadav, who continues to occupy the same seat in the front rows of opposition benches as he did before his party forged an alliance with the BJP in Bihar, showed enlarged copies of differently sized 500 rupee notes.

"I can give signed copies" of the notes, he said as treasury benches countered his contention which was earlier raised by Kapil Sibal of the Congress.

As Congress members trooped into the well of the House, Yadav said no country in the world has different sized currency notes. "One is big, one is small," he said.

Yadav has been maintaining a studied silence on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar breaking alliance with Lalu Yadav's RJD and Congress to form a government with the BJP.

He continues to sit with BSP's Satish Misra on one side and SP's Ramgopal Yadav on the other. Also occupying the front row is Sitaram Yechury of CPI(M).

