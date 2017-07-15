Rajnath Singh Speaks to J&K Governor, CM on Amarnath Bus Accident
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and took stock of the situation following the death of 16 Amarnath pilgrims in a bus accident, officials said.
During the telephonic conversation, the chief minister apprised the home minister on the accident of the bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir and the ongoing rescue operation.
Mufti told Singh that the injured were being airlifted for treatment to Jammu.
The government has set up a helpline for inquiry about the Amarnath pilgrims travelling in the bus that met with the accident in Ramban. The helpline numbers are - 091-2560401, and 0191-2542000.
The home minister also had a telephonic conversation with the governor who has reached the accident site.
Vohra too apprised him of the situation, officials said.
"My heart goes out to the families of Amarnath Yatris who lost their loved ones in the bus accident. My prayers are with the injured," the home minister tweeted.
The victims of the accident belonged to different states, officials said.
At least 16 Amarnath pilgrims were killed and around 30 others injured when their bus skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and rolled down into a deep nullah, late this afternoon.
