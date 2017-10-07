The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
10 July 2017 Last Updated at 7:26 pm National

Rajasthan University's Law Student Slaps Professor During Protest, Caught On Camera

Jaipur
Rajasthan University's Law Student Slaps Professor During Protest, Caught On Camera
File photo

A law student today allegedly slapped a professor of the Rajasthan University during a protest by NSUI activists.

The episode was recorded in a camera and the video went viral on social media soon after the incident. The second year law student, Pooja Verma, was seen approaching professor RN Sharma and then slapping him in the video.

Watch the video:

Advertisement opens in new window

A few students were seen stopping her.

Sharma said he was trying to pacify the protesters and convince them that they would be allowed to meet the acting vice chancellor when the incident took place.

"I have lodged a police complaint against her," he added.

"We have booked Verma for disrupting a public servant from doing his duties on the complaint of the professor," SHO of Gandhi Nagar police station, Surendra Kumar said.

Meanwhile, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) state president Abhimanyu Punia clarified that Verma was not associated with their organisation.

"We were holding a protest on some student issues. The woman, who is not a member of NSUI, came in all of a sudden and manhandled professor Sharma," Punia said.

READ MORE IN:
Rajasthan Jaipur Students Protests National
Next Story : Commuters Face Tough Time After INLD Workers Block Roads Over SYL Issue
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters