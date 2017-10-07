Rajasthan University's Law Student Slaps Professor During Protest, Caught On Camera

A law student today allegedly slapped a professor of the Rajasthan University during a protest by NSUI activists.

The episode was recorded in a camera and the video went viral on social media soon after the incident. The second year law student, Pooja Verma, was seen approaching professor RN Sharma and then slapping him in the video.

Watch the video:

A few students were seen stopping her.

Sharma said he was trying to pacify the protesters and convince them that they would be allowed to meet the acting vice chancellor when the incident took place.

"I have lodged a police complaint against her," he added.

"We have booked Verma for disrupting a public servant from doing his duties on the complaint of the professor," SHO of Gandhi Nagar police station, Surendra Kumar said.

Meanwhile, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) state president Abhimanyu Punia clarified that Verma was not associated with their organisation.

"We were holding a protest on some student issues. The woman, who is not a member of NSUI, came in all of a sudden and manhandled professor Sharma," Punia said.