Quit India, 75 Years On, PM Urges People To Work To Create 'New India' By 2022

August 9, 2017 marks the 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement, the final campaign by Indians, led by the Congress party, against the British empire.

On the 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the people to take a pledge to free the country of problems like communalism, casteism and corruption and create a 'new India' by 2022.

He saluted all those who participated in the historic movement in 1942 under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and asked people to take inspiration from that.

In a series of tweets, Modi noted that the entire nation had come together under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi with the aim of attaining freedom.

"On the 75th anniversary of the historic Quit India movement, we salute all the great women & men who took part in the movement," he wrote.

"In 1942, the need of the hour was to free India from colonialism. Today, 75 years later the issues are different," the prime minister added.

"Let us pledge to free India from poverty, dirt, corruption, terrorism, casteism, communalism & create a 'New India' of our dreams by 2022," he said.

Giving the slogan of 'sankalp se siddhi' (pledge to achieve), he urged the people to work shoulder to shoulder "to create the India that our freedom fighters would be proud of".