01 August 2017 Last Updated at 2:02 pm National

Pulwama Encounter: Educational Institutions Closed In Kashmir After Protests

Srinagar
File Photo-AP/Representational Image
Authorities today suspended class work in all educational institutions across Kashmir in the wake of protests after the killing of top Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander Abu Dujana in an encounter with security forces.

All schools, colleges and universities have been closed for the day, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan told PTI.

Khan said he issued the order for the closure of educational institutions as a precautionary measure in view of the prevailing situation.

Clashes broke out in many parts of the Valley following killing of two LeT militants, including Dujana, in south Kashmir's Pulwama district this morning.

A civilian was killed and several others injured today as security forces opened fire on stone-pelting protestors near the encounter site where two militants were killed.

The authorities have also suspended mobile Internet services across the Valley.

PTI

