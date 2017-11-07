Protests Rock Jammu Against Terror Attack on Amarnath Pilgrims

Massive protests rocked Jammu division today against the terrorist attack on Amarnath pilgrims with protestors blocking highways at several places in Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua and Samba districts.

The protests were held by various parties including the Congress, JKNPP, Bajrang Dal and Shiv Sena.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G A Mir strongly condemned the attack and described it as shocking and highly shameful.

Over 200 activists of the JKPCC thronged Rehari belt of Jammu city and held protests against the killing of pilgrims.They raised anti-government and anti-BJP slogans and demanded that the government should be sacked.

Led by Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) Chairman Harsh Dev Singh, over 200 activists thronged Dogra chowk in the city and held demonstrations and sit-ins.

Amid anti-Pakistan sloganeering, they burnt tyres and demanded that the Mehbooba Mufti government be sacked for its total failure to protect the pilgrims.

"This is the biggest failure of the BJP-PDP government in J&K and the BJP government at the Centre on the security front. They should own responsibility not only for the terror attack but also for pushing Kashmir into the worst state of terror during Modi rule", Singh told reporters.

The JKNPP leader demanded sacking of the Mehbooba Mufti government and crackdown on the terror infrastructure in Kashmir.

Over 250 activists of the Congress led by former Minister Raman Bhalla also took out a rally and held demonstrations in the city.

Amid anti-government slogans, they burnt effigy of the state government and demanded imposition of Governor's rule in the state.

In Udhampur, JKNPP held protests and burnt tyres on the highway amid anti-government slogans.

The VHP and Bajrang Dal also held rallies in the city amid anti-government and anti-Pakistan slogans.

Angry protesters burnt Pakistani flags and demanded handing over Kashmir to the Army.

"We want Kashmir to be handed over to the Army to stamp out terrorism. We condemn the attack. Those who are involved in the attack should be killed", VHP State President Leela Karan Sharma said.

Several organisations of Kashmiri Pandits led by All Party Migrant coordination Committee (APMCC) also held demonstrations at Tawi bridge and blocked the highway in protest against the killings of pilgrims.

"We condemn the attack. We demand the government should probe the security lapses", APMCC Chairman Vinood Pandita said.

The National Conference led by provincial President Devender Singh Rana took out a protest rally on residency road and castigated the government for the alleged security failure.

They raised anti-government slogans and demanding imposition of Governor's rule in the state.