Lok Sabha Adjourned for The Day Amid Opposition Protests Over Agrarian Crisis And Farmers' Plight

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned today for the day after opposition parties raised slogans on the plight of farmers and related issues.

As soon as the House assembled and took up the Question Hour, opposition members, largely from the Congress, trooped into the Well raising slogans saying the Prime Minister should answer.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar said the Lok Sabha had last night concluded a discussion on the issue by sitting late.

But the slogan shouting continued, forcing Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to adjourn the house till 1130 AM, just about ten minutes after it assembled at 11 AM.