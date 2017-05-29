The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
20 July 2017 Last Updated at 11:45 am National

Lok Sabha Adjourned for The Day Amid Opposition Protests Over Agrarian Crisis And Farmers' Plight

New Delhi
Lok Sabha Adjourned for The Day Amid Opposition Protests Over Agrarian Crisis And Farmers' Plight
File- PTI Photo

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned today for the day after opposition parties raised slogans on the plight of farmers and related issues.

As soon as the House assembled and took up the Question Hour, opposition members, largely from the Congress, trooped into the Well raising slogans saying the Prime Minister should answer.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar said the Lok Sabha had last night concluded a discussion on the issue by sitting late.

But the slogan shouting continued, forcing Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to adjourn the house till 1130 AM, just about ten minutes after it assembled at 11 AM.

READ MORE IN:
Lok Sabha MPs - Members of Parliament Parliament Agriculture: Farmers' National
Next Story : CPEC Designed to Bring Profit to China, Not Pakistan, Say Experts on Balochistan
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters