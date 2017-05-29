The Newswire
Lok Sabha Adjourned for The Day Amid Opposition Protests Over Agrarian Crisis And Farmers' Plight
New Delhi
File- PTI Photo
The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned today for the day after opposition parties raised slogans on the plight of farmers and related issues.
As soon as the House assembled and took up the Question Hour, opposition members, largely from the Congress, trooped into the Well raising slogans saying the Prime Minister should answer.
Parliamentary Affairs minister Ananth Kumar said the Lok Sabha had last night concluded a discussion on the issue by sitting late.
But the slogan shouting continued, forcing Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to adjourn the house till 1130 AM, just about ten minutes after it assembled at 11 AM.
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- NDA's Ram Nath Kovind Leaning Towards Victory
- Dokhlam Stand-Off: All Countries Are With India, Sushma Swaraj
- RS Chairman Accepts Mayawati's Resignation
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment