Police and paramilitary CRPF personnel are being trained in standard operating procedures (SOPs) to help them deal with stone throwing incidents in Kashmir, CRPF Director General R R Bhatnagar said today.
The DG said strategy, training and new SOPs had been formulated.
"Using non-lethal ammunition mostly, we along with JK police have devised a strategy to put to work during strikes and stone pelting and you will see its effect soon," he said.
The DG was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function held for widows of paramilitary personnel killed on duty. Among the personnel killed was Commandant Pramod Kumar, who died in a militant attack on August 15 last year.
On counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir, Bhatnagar said security forces were meeting with success.
"There is good coordination between the JK police, Army and CRPF, who are all working as one unit, and the operations will continue in the future as well," he said.
Referring to the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen operational commander Yasin Itoo last week, the DG CRPF said seven commanders had been killed this year and 132 terrorists "neutralised".
"In the coming time, we will have more successes," he said.
Bhatnagar refused to speak on the number of militants active in the Valley but maintained that "anti-militancy operations are ongoing and whoever treads this path, will face action".
On NIA probes into separatist and terror funding, he said these would have an effect.
"Illegal things, illicit funds are either for terror or law and order (disturbance) or stone pelting. The NIA raids will have an effect on them," he said, adding there was already a "positive effect".
He said the situation in Kashmir was "definitely under control".
Police, CRPF Now Being Trained To Handle Stone Pelting In Kashmir
Police and paramilitary CRPF personnel are being trained in standard operating procedures (SOPs) to help them deal with stone throwing incidents in Kashmir, CRPF Director General R R Bhatnagar said today.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- China Says Unaware Of Scuffle Between PLA, Indian Troops
- Revealed: For First Time, CoA Discloses Largesse On BCCI Officials
- Doordarshan Refutes Manik Sarkar's Allegation
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment