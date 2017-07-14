The Newswire
Police Arrest LeT Terrorist From Kashmir's Bandipora, Recover Arms & Ammunitions
Srinagar
Representative image
A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was today arrested from north Kashmir's Bandipora district and arms and ammunition recovered from his possession, police said here.
The newly-recruited LeT militant has been identified as Shahbaz Rasool Mir, a resident of nearby Hajin.
Mir was nabbed during a search operation in an orchard area in Markundal village in Sumbal area of the district, a police official said.
A Chinese pistol, a pistol magazine, four pistol rounds, a hand grenade, a knife and other items were recovered from his possession, the official said, adding a case has ben registered.
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- CM Adityanath Calls For Meeting, Wants NIA Probe
- FIR Against AIB For 'Insulting' PM Modi in Meme
- SC Orders CBI Probe Into Extra-Judicial Killing In Manipur
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment