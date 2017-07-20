The Newswire
PM Modi Visited 49 Countries In Last Three Years, Government Tells Parliament
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has has travelled 49 countries in the last three years during which India signed a number of agreements on a range of topics, the government today said.
In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, V K Singh, the Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, said the prime minister visited eight countries in the first second half of 2014, starting with Bhutan.
This year, the prime minister has visited 10 countries in the last seven months.
