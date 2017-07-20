The Newswire
21 July 2017

PM Modi Visited 49 Countries In Last Three Years, Government Tells Parliament

New Delhi

File Photo-PTI/Representational Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has has travelled 49 countries in the last three years during which India signed a number of agreements on a range of topics, the government today said.

In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, V K Singh, the Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, said the prime minister visited eight countries in the first second half of 2014, starting with Bhutan.

This year, the prime minister has visited 10 countries in the last seven months.

