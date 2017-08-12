PM Modi Is Constantly Monitoring Situation In Gorakhpur, Tweets PMO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is deeply saddened over the Gorakhpur Baba Raghav Das Medical College tragedy that has claimed 64 lives so far, said MoS Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel on Saturday with the PMO also tweeting about the incident.

The PMO tweeted saying that the PM "is constantly monitoring the situation in Gorakhpur. He is in constant touch with authorities from the Central & UP Governments".



Advertisement opens in new window

PM is constantly monitoring the situation in Gorakhpur. He is in constant touch with authorities from the Central & UP Governments. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 12, 2017





MoS Health Anupriya Patel & the Union Health Secretary will take stock of the situation from Gorakhpur. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 12, 2017

Speaking to ANI before leaving for Gorakhpur to look into the matter personally, Patel said, "The incident is very unfortunate and we are deeply saddened. Honorable Prime Minister is extremely sad with the incident that has taken place. I am trying to reach Gorakhpur as soon as possible, so that I can get first hand information on what went wrong where and who is responsible."

On this note, Union Health Minister JP Nadda has directed Patel to visit Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College to look into the incident that occurred due to alleged disruption in the supply of liquid oxygen in the hospital.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Magisterial enquiry has already been ordered by the state government. I hope it brings out the fact and the person who is guilty. Who so ever is found guilty will not be spared, so that no such incident happens in future. I can assure that," she said.

Earlier, Nadda told ANI that he has also also sought a report from State Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh and Medical Education Minister Ashutosh Tandon.

As many as 64 lives have been lost so far due to alleged disruption in the supply of liquid oxygen in the hospital for which the Opposition has demanded the resignation of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Siddharth Nath Singh, blaming the state government for its sheer failure in providing proper medical facilities to the patients in time.

The shortage of oxygen allegedly led to encephalitis, which is a sudden onset inflammation of the brain, following which the children died.

On Friday, it was reported that as many as 30 children lost their lives due to encephalitis in a span of 48 hours at the hospital.

Advertisement opens in new window

Earlier in the day, Congress delegation paid a visit to Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College to get a first hand knowledge of the incident. BSP and Samajwadi Party also announced that they will send delegation to take stalk of the situation.

Gorakhpur DM Rajeev Rautela said that the cause of the deaths at the BRD Hospital was the disruption in the supply of liquid oxygen and further appealed to the suppliers to not cut the supply henceforth.

Following this report, the Uttar Pradesh Government jumped in defence of the medical college, while also assuring that the District Magistrate has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and the report will be out in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, according to data procured from the BRD hospital, in past five days - from August 7 to August 11, a total of 60 deaths have occurred in the hospital.

The procured data also shows the number of oxygen cylinders sent for refilling each day, showing a clear shortage of liquid oxygen in the hospital.

With ANI Inputs