PM Modi Hopes Decisions At Monsoon Session Will Be Taken In GST Spirit Of 'Growing Stronger Together'

Ahead of the Monsoon Session in the Parliament all set to begin from today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he hoped that all the parties would discuss and take decisions in the national interest, and in the spirit of the GST - Growing Stronger Together.

"I believe that all the parties, all the MPs, will take important decisions in the national interest by discussion and intention of value addition," Prime Minister Modi said.

Appreciating the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Prime Minister said the Monsoon Session is full of excitement due to the successful implementation of the one tax structure.

"Just like rains make soil emit a pleasant smell, similarly, the successful implementation of the GST has filled the session with a new hope and excitement," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also wished that the Monsoon session moves ahead with the spirit of 'growing stronger together', same as is the other name of the GST spirit.

"This session will see the election of the new President and Vice-President," he said.

"It will also see the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement on August 9," he added.

The Opposition is likely to raise the issue of China, Jammu and Kashmir and Darjeeling unrest, impact of the GST and other issues in the Parliament Monsoon Session.

This session of the Parliament will continue till August 11. (ANI)