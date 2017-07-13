PM Modi Has a Five Inch Chest: RJD on Amarnath Terror Attack

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has failed to bring good days.

Poking fun at Prime Minister Modi, RJD leader Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav said, the former used to claim that he had a 56 inch chest but the reality is that the terrorists are attacking us on our soil; truth is that he has a 5 inch chest.

"Prime Minister Modi promised good days. But looking at the current situation, it is clear that the Centre has miserably failed to fulfill its promises. The terrorist are attacking us in on our soil. The situation has turned adverse. The Amarnath attack is highly condemnable," said Yadav.

Advertisement opens in new window

"We feel that the Indian government has failed. Every time an attack happens our home, minister says that they will give befitting reply to our enemies, 100 times he had made similar statements. Where are the claims of the 56 inch chest, let me tell you its not of even five inches. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to develop India," he added.

As many as seven people were killed and fifteen others injured after a group of terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying 17 pilgrims from Baltal to Mir Bazar around 8.20 p.m. on Monday night. (ANI)