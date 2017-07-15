PM Modi Asks Political Parties to Isolate Corrupt Politicos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked the political class to join hands against those seeking an escape route by dubbing action against graft as a political conspiracy, apparently indicating the recent graft cases against leaders of the Trinamool Congress and RJD.
Addressing an all-party meet ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning tomorrow, he said action against corrupt politicians is a must.
"When the law takes its course against those who loot the nation, then we have to unite against those who seek an escape route by dubbing such an action as a political conspiracy," the Prime Minister tweeted.
Besides ensuring integrity in public life, action against corrupt politicians was a must. Every party should identify such leaders amongst themselves and disassociate itself from them, Modi said.
He also lamented that for the past few decades, the reputation of the political class has been at stake due to the behaviour of some politicians.
"We will have to assure the people that not all politicians are tainted," Modi said.
Modi's remarks came against the backdrop of Trinamool Congress and RJD dubbing the action against their leaders by law enforcement agencies over alleged corruption as political conspiracy.
Opposition parties have often alleged that successive governments have used the CBI and other agencies as a political tool to arm-twist political rivals.
