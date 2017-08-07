PM Meets South Korea, Italy Leaders at G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and South Korean President Moon Jae-in and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties and cooperation at the global level.



The bilateral meetings took place on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here in this German port city.



Later in the day, Modi is to hold such meetings with heads of Mexico, Argentina, the UK and Vietnam.



Besides, he will participate in G20 sessions on Partnership with Africa, Migration and Health; and Digitalization, women's empowerment and employment.



After attending the concluding session later in the evening, he will leave for New Delhi.



Yesterday, on the first day of the Summit, Modi held bilaterals with Japan's Shinzo Abe and Canada's Justin Trudeau.



About the meeting with Abe today, the Ministry of External Affairs said the two leaders briefly reviewed progress in bilateral relations, including in important projects, since their last meeting in Japan during Modi's visit in November 2016. Prime Minister Modi expressed satisfaction in developments in bilateral relations since then.



The prime minister said he looked forward to Prime Minister Abe's forthcoming visit to India for the next Annual Summit and hoped that it would further strengthen their cooperation.