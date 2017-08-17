The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
17 August 2017 Last Updated at 2:19 pm National

PM Lies Wherever He Goes. We Want 'Sach Bharat' From Him: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi
PM Lies Wherever He Goes. We Want 'Sach Bharat' From Him: Rahul Gandhi
File Photo
PM Lies Wherever He Goes. We Want 'Sach Bharat' From Him: Rahul Gandhi
outlookindia.com
2017-08-17T15:41:01+0530

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today hit out at the government for not being able to keep its promises and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to create a 'Swachch Bharat' but people wanted a 'sach Bharat'.

Addressing a meeting of opposition leaders, hosted by rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, Gandhi also took a dig at the government's flagship programme ‘Make in India’, saying most products available in the country were made in China.

Advertisement opens in new window

 

The Congress leader accused the BJP of not fulfilling the promises made to the people during the 2014 general elections. These included bringing back black money stashed abroad and creating jobs for the youth.

The meeting, 'Sanjhi Virasat Bachao' (save country’s composite culture), was also attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh and other senior Congress members as well as Left party leaders, including CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI national secretary D Raja.

"Modi-ji says he wants to create a Swachch Bharat but we want Sach Bharat. Wherever he goes he lies," Gandhi alleged. However, the Congress leader did not elaborate.

Gandhi also took a potshot at the RSS, saying it was bent on changing the country’s Constitution.

"One says this country is mine, other says I belong to the country. That's the difference between RSS and us," he said.

READ MORE IN:
Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Congress BJP. Congress BJP National
Next Story : SC Directs Bihar Govt to Pay Rs 10L As Compensation To Rape Victim Who Wasn't Allowed to Abort
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters