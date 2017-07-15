The Newswire
PM Condoles Amarnath Pilgrim Deaths in Bus Crash
New Delhi
File- PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed pain at the loss of lives of Amarnath pilgrims in a bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir.
At least 16 pilgrims were killed and several others injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge on the Jammu- Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district.
"Extremely pained by the loss of lives of Amarnath Yatris due to a bus accident in J&K. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased," Modi tweeted.
"I pray that those injured in the bus accident in J&K recover soon," the prime minister added.
Next Story : Pak Army Chief 'Analysing' Evidence Against Jadhav, Will Decide His Appeal On Merit: Spokesman
