PM Condoles Amarnath Pilgrim Deaths in Bus Crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed pain at the loss of lives of Amarnath pilgrims in a bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir.

At least 16 pilgrims were killed and several others injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge on the Jammu- Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives of Amarnath Yatris due to a bus accident in J&K. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased," Modi tweeted.

"I pray that those injured in the bus accident in J&K recover soon," the prime minister added.