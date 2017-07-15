The Newswire
16 July 2017

PM Condoles Amarnath Pilgrim Deaths in Bus Crash

New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed pain at the loss of lives of Amarnath pilgrims in a bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir.

At least 16 pilgrims were killed and several others injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge on the Jammu- Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives of Amarnath Yatris due to a bus accident in J&K. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased," Modi tweeted.

"I pray that those injured in the bus accident in J&K recover soon," the prime minister added.

