'Please Save My Life': Pakistani Woman Cancer Patient Seeks Swaraj's Help For Medical Visa
A woman suffering from cancer in Pakistan has urged external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to help her visit India for treatment after her visa application was reportedly rejected by the Indian embassy here.
Faiza Tanveer, 25, is suffering from a recurrent ameloblastoma, an oral tumour which is aggressive in nature.
She planned to visit the Inderprastha Dental College and Hospital (IDCH) in Ghaziabad and paid Rs 10 lakh in advance for treatment, according to a Pakistani media report.
But the Indian high commission in Islamabad rejected her medical visa application, the report said.
Tanveer's mother claimed that her application was rejected because of deteriorating ties between the two countries.
That forced Tanveer to take to social media to move Indian authorities.
Tanveer in several tweets over the past couple of days has urged Swaraj to intervene. She has also posted her photo and a video that showed her tumour.
In one of the tweets, she said, "Please help me save my life mam plz (sic)," and tagged Swaraj in the tweet. In another tweet, Tanveer said, "Sushma g please help me (sic)."
@SushmaSwaraj— Faiza Tanveer (@FaizaTanveer8) July 6, 2017
Please help me save my life mam plz
@SushmaSwaraj— Faiza Tanveer (@FaizaTanveer8) July 6, 2017
Please help me save my life mam plz
Last month, an ailing child from Pakistan and his parents were issued visa for an emergency heart treatment after the family sought Swaraj's help.
US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
