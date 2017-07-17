Parliament: Monsoon Session to Begin From Today, Opposition Likely to Raise Kashmir, China, GST Issues
The Monsoon session of the Parliament will begin from today with the government hoping to introducce 16 new bills while the Opposition is likely to raise the issue of China, Jammu and Kashmir and Darjeeling unrest, impact of Goods and Service Tax (GST) and so on.
There are 16 new bills in both the houses of the Parliament for consideration and passing.
Ahead of the Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday, while addressing the floor of leaders of parties of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha at the national capital, said that for preserving the institution of Democracy in India, it is important that all political parties support the Government to conduct business in both Houses of the Parliament without disruption and constructive discussion takes place on issues of national importance.
Prime Minister Modi further urged all parties to extend their support to the Government in fighting corruption and the issue of communal violence in the name of cow protection.
The Prime Minister also called on all the parties to support the war against corruption, which has been initiated by the government.
The Prime Minister also mentioned that the highest level of dignity has been maintained in the whole process of Presidential Election till now and no situation of any bitterness surfaced among the political parties.
"All parties should be commended for that and each party must ensure that all MPs and MLAs participate in the President's election and no vote is wasted," he said.
The Prime Minister also urged all leaders to achieve consensus on celebrating the 75th anniversary of Quit India Movement on August 9 in both Houses of Parliament.
Meanwhile, leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Government met in the evening to chalk out their strategy to counter the Opposition in Parliament.
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan also called a meeting of leaders of political parties at the Parliament later in the evening to ensure a smooth transaction of business in the House.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament will continue till August 11.
